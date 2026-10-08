Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda launches venture arm to invest in AI, space, clean energy

Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, has announced the launch of Naveli Ventures, a strategic venture arm of the Nanda Family Office. The platform will back startups and research-driven opportunities in sectors such as artificial intelligence, deep-tech, space, clean energy and healthcare.

The new venture will also look at opportunities in advanced manufacturing and other emerging technologies, with a focus on supporting businesses working on future-oriented solutions.

Navya shares vision behind Naveli Ventures Announcing the venture on social media, Navya said she had been working on the initiative for some time before making it public.

She wrote, “Something I’ve been building for a while and I’m so excited to finally share it!@naveliventures is the strategic venture arm of the Nanda Family Office. From deep tech and space to clean energy, AI, advanced manufacturing, and health, we’re here to back new ideas, support emerging technologies, and grow alongside the founders building for the future of India.”

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'The problems worth solving are rarely small ones'

Navya also explained the approach she wants the venture to take towards the companies it backs. She said businesses attempting to address major challenges require more than financial support to grow.

"The problems worth solving are rarely small ones. The ideas that change industries, reshape economies, and improve lives need more than just capital to scale. They need partners who believe in them early, show up consistently, and have the patience to see them through," she added.

Who is Navya Nanda? Navya Nanda, whose full name is Navya Naveli Nanda, is the granddaughter of Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Unlike her family, she has not entered films.

Instead, Navya has built her own path as an entrepreneur, model and social activist. She focuses mainly on business, social causes, and health tech.

Navya co-founded Aara Health, a women’s health platform that talks about issues often ignored in India. Such issues include periods, menopause and mental health.

She also started Project Naveli, a nonprofit organisation that promotes gender equality and provides women with education and resources.

She also hosts the podcast, ‘What The Hell Navya,’ where she has featured her mother, Shweta Bachchan, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan. The podcast focuses on topics revolving around feminism and the role of women in society.