Amul butter, ghee prices hiked by up to ₹50 from 4 November | Check new rates

Amul has hiked the retail prices of its ghee and butter products across India with immediate effect, NDTV reported. Reportedly, prices of all variants have gone up by up to ₹50.
Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.
According to the publication, the price of a 1-kg carton of Amul Ghee has been raised by ₹50, from ₹630 to ₹680. The 500-g pouch of Amul Pure Ghee has become costlier by ₹20, price climbing from ₹325 to ₹345. The price of a 100-g pack of Amul Butter has gone up by ₹3, from ₹63 to ₹66 as well. On the other hand, the 500-g pack of Amul Butter has seen a ₹15 hike, from ₹310 to ₹325.
Going by the official website of the company, the Amul Gir Amul Gir Cow Ghee 500 ml variant is listed at ₹740, while Amul Cow Ghee, 1 litre, is priced at ₹740. Amul Sagar Ghee is available at ₹710 for 1 litre.
However, Amul Buffalo Ghee Tin, 1 litre, priced at ₹680; Amul High Aroma Cow Ghee, 1 litre, priced at ₹765; Amul Brown Ghee, 500 mL, at ₹380; and Amul Pure Ghee, 1 L, at ₹660 remained sold out on the portal.
Check price list here:
|Amul butter and ghee variants revised price
|Product
|Old price
|New price
|Price hike amount
|Amul Ghee 1 kg carton
|₹630
|₹680
|₹50
|Amul Pure Ghee 500gm pouch
|₹325
|₹345
|₹20
|Amul Butter 100gm
|₹63
|₹66
|₹3
|Amul Butter 500gm
|₹310
|₹325
|₹15
This price revision comes after the dairy co-operative revised rates for milk pouch prices across India. It increased by 2 per litre across its pouch categories, including variants like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, and Cow milk.
(This is a developing story)
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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