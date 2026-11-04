Amul butter, ghee prices hiked by up to ₹50 from 4 November | Check new rates

Amul has hiked the retail prices of its ghee and butter products across India with immediate effect, NDTV reported. Reportedly, prices of all variants have gone up by up to ₹50.
Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.
According to the publication, the price of a 1-kg carton of Amul Ghee has been raised by ₹50, from ₹630 to ₹680. The 500-g pouch of Amul Pure Ghee has become costlier by ₹20, price climbing from ₹325 to ₹345. The price of a 100-g pack of Amul Butter has gone up by ₹3, from ₹63 to ₹66 as well. On the other hand, the 500-g pack of Amul Butter has seen a ₹15 hike, from ₹310 to ₹325.
Going by the official website of the company, the Amul Gir Amul Gir Cow Ghee 500 ml variant is listed at ₹740, while Amul Cow Ghee, 1 litre, is priced at ₹740. Amul Sagar Ghee is available at ₹710 for 1 litre.
However, Amul Buffalo Ghee Tin, 1 litre, priced at ₹680; Amul High Aroma Cow Ghee, 1 litre, priced at ₹765; Amul Brown Ghee, 500 mL, at ₹380; and Amul Pure Ghee, 1 L, at ₹660 remained sold out on the portal.
Check price list here:
|Amul butter and ghee variants revised price
|Product
|Old price
|New price
|Price hike amount
|Amul Ghee 1 kg carton
|₹630
|₹680
|₹50
|Amul Pure Ghee 500gm pouch
|₹325
|₹345
|₹20
|Amul Butter 100gm
|₹63
|₹66
|₹3
|Amul Butter 500gm
|₹310
|₹325
|₹15
This price revision comes after the dairy co-operative revised rates for milk pouch prices across India. It increased by 2 per litre across its pouch categories, including variants like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, and Cow milk.
(This is a developing story)
Earlier Amul had reduced prices of its products, including more than 700 dairy and food product packs starting September 22, 2025. The move came after the GST rate on dairy items was cut from 12% to 5%.
Festive demand is likely to further strain availability. It is expected to impact consumers, leaving them grappling with both rising prices and shortages of dairy products commonly used to prepare sweets in this festive season.