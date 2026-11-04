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Amul butter, ghee prices hiked by up to ₹50 from 4 November | Check new rates

Sneha Biswas
Updated4 Nov 2026, 06:52 PM IST
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Amul has hiked the retail prices of its ghee and butter products across India with immediate effect, NDTV reported. Reportedly, prices of all variants have gone up by up to 50.

Live Mint couldn't independently verify the claims.

Amul increases price of ghee and butter

According to the publication, the price of a 1-kg carton of Amul Ghee has been raised by 50, from 630 to 680. The 500-g pouch of Amul Pure Ghee has become costlier by 20, price climbing from 325 to 345. The price of a 100-g pack of Amul Butter has gone up by 3, from 63 to 66 as well. On the other hand, the 500-g pack of Amul Butter has seen a 15 hike, from 310 to 325.

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Going by the official website of the company, the Amul Gir Amul Gir Cow Ghee 500 ml variant is listed at 740, while Amul Cow Ghee, 1 litre, is priced at 740. Amul Sagar Ghee is available at 710 for 1 litre.

However, Amul Buffalo Ghee Tin, 1 litre, priced at 680; Amul High Aroma Cow Ghee, 1 litre, priced at 765; Amul Brown Ghee, 500 mL, at 380; and Amul Pure Ghee, 1 L, at 660 remained sold out on the portal.

Check price list here:

Amul butter and ghee variants revised price
ProductOld priceNew pricePrice hike amount
Amul Ghee 1 kg carton 630 680 50
Amul Pure Ghee 500gm pouch 325 345 20
Amul Butter 100gm 63 66 3
Amul Butter 500gm 310 325 15

This price revision comes after the dairy co-operative revised rates for milk pouch prices across India. It increased by 2 per litre across its pouch categories, including variants like Gold, Taaza, Shakti, and Cow milk.

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(This is a developing story)

Earlier Amul had reduced prices of its products, including more than 700 dairy and food product packs starting September 22, 2025. The move came after the GST rate on dairy items was cut from 12% to 5%.

Festive demand is likely to further strain availability. It is expected to impact consumers, leaving them grappling with both rising prices and shortages of dairy products commonly used to prepare sweets in this festive season.

About the Author

Sneha Biswas

Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More

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