BREAKING NEWS
Amul increases milk prices across all variants, check new price list here
- Amul on 2 June increased the milk prices by ₹1 per half litre and ₹2 per litre.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amul on 2 June increased the milk prices by ₹1 per half litre and ₹2 per litre in all segments of its packed milk category and the new price will be effective from 3 June, reported NDTV Profit.
With this hike, the price of Amul Gold and Amul Taaza will be priced ₹2 more per litre, Amul Buffalo Milk by ₹3 per litre and rest by ₹1 per litre.
According to the report, the price hike has been done to cope up with the overall cost of operation and production of milk.
More to come…
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!