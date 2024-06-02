Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Amul increases milk prices across all variants, check new price list here
BREAKING NEWS

Amul increases milk prices across all variants, check new price list here

Saurav Mukherjee

  • Amul on 2 June increased the milk prices by 1 per half litre and 2 per litre.

The new price will be effective from 3 June. Photo: Mint/file

Amul on 2 June increased the milk prices by 1 per half litre and 2 per litre in all segments of its packed milk category and the new price will be effective from 3 June, reported NDTV Profit.

With this hike, the price of Amul Gold and Amul Taaza will be priced 2 more per litre, Amul Buffalo Milk by 3 per litre and rest by 1 per litre.

According to the report, the price hike has been done to cope up with the overall cost of operation and production of milk.

More to come…

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
