Amul increases milk prices across all variants, check new price list here

Amul on 2 June increased the milk prices by ₹1 per half litre and ₹2 per litre in all segments of its packed milk category and the new price will be effective from 3 June, reported NDTV Profit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this hike, the price of Amul Gold and Amul Taaza will be priced ₹2 more per litre, Amul Buffalo Milk by ₹3 per litre and rest by ₹1 per litre.

According to the report, the price hike has been done to cope up with the overall cost of operation and production of milk. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

More to come…

