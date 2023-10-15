An index entry that comes with its own exits

New Delhi: Late last month, a much-awaited milestone in the development of India’s financial markets was reached, when JP Morgan announced it would include a set of Indian government bonds in its widely-tracked global bond index.

India’s inclusion in the JP Morgan Government Bond Index–Emerging Markets Global Diversified will happen in June 2024, and, according to estimates by analysts, could lead to inflows of $20-25 billion into the country over a year. If, as a result, India is included in other global emerging market bond indices as well, inflows could be even higher.

India’s weightage in the JP Morgan index will be the highest allowed: 10%. Around 23 Indian government securities with a notional value of $330 billion will be included in the index. These bonds are classified under the so-called ‘fully accessible route’, with no restrictions placed on the extent to which foreign investors can invest in these bonds. Interestingly, total foreign investment in such bonds is currently only 2.8% of their total value outstanding, though this share is certain to go up as India gets included in the index.

The JP Morgan bond index is ‘tracked’ by passive funds with assets of over $200 billion—their portfolios mirror that of the index in its composition and weightage. Above and beyond this, there is a large volume of funds where managers have the discretion of where to invest, but whose performance is ‘benchmarked’ to the index. So the $20 billion could just be the start. India’s inclusion comes at a time when foreign investment in Indian government bonds is actually still well below pre-covid pandemic levels (see chart 1).

Calibrated Debut

Talk that India would be included in the index has been around for some time. A Financial Times story from last year argued that JP Morgan had backed away from including India in the index after investor concerns that India’s clearing infrastructure could not handle the volume of transactions that would follow. There were also calls for India to exempt foreign investment in these bonds from capital gains tax. Ultimately, despite these concerns, JP Morgan went ahead and included the bonds in the index.

In 2022-23, gross flows (equity plus debt) of foreign investment into India were around $71 billion, with net flows being lower, even negative in recent years (see chart 2). So, an annual bump of $20 billion is significant. India’s weightage in the JP Morgan bond index will be gradually increased to manage the transition. So, it’s unlikely that massive inflows will occur suddenly, which could be highly disruptive, both to the markets in general and the rupee in particular.

Speaking to the press after the index inclusion news, chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said that a key challenge would be to ensure the rupee remains competitive. If inflows are not managed, the rupee could appreciate sharply, causing exports to become uncompetitive, though imports will become cheaper.

Higher inflows into the local government bond market could lower interest costs for the government as well, over the longer term. “India’s high government debt and interest/revenue ratios are weaknesses in its credit profile, and developments that help to lower funding costs can have a significant influence on the sovereign’s creditworthiness," said Fitch Ratings. “However, we expect the positive effect on the sovereign rating of India’s inclusion in the JP Morgan Global Bond Index-Emerging Markets (GBI-EM) to be small, especially in the near term, as its impact on fiscal credit metrics is unlikely to be significant."

Given this, why should you care? What implications does the inclusion have on overall capital flows into India in the future and the way those flows are managed? While India’s inclusion in the bond index has just happened, India has been part of global equity indices such as the MSCI Emerging Markets Index for years, providing a significant pull factor for foreign investment. What has changed?

The Passive Revolution

India’s inclusion in the index occurs at a time when a broader trend has been reshaping capital flows to emerging markets. For some time now, the role of so-called ‘passive’ investment funds, which track an index, rather than being ‘actively’ managed, has expanded steadily. An analysis by IIFL Securities shows that passive exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments in Indian equities from foreign funds was up 22% last year, with total assets standing at $78 billion, and accounting for around 12% of total foreign institutional investments in India. If the flows predicted by analysts, following India’s inclusion in the JP Morgan index do materialize, the share of passive foreign investment in Indian markets could rise sharply from current levels.

The increased importance of passive investors in foreign investment into India is mirrored globally. A paper by Alessandro Moro and Alessandro Schiavone of the Bank of Italy (the country’s central bank), found that the share of passive investors in total foreign investments in emerging markets had risen from 20% in 2012 to 30% in 2020.

Even ‘active’ funds, where managers have discretion in how much to invest in a country or a company, tend to have their performance benchmarked to an index. So, the influence of indices extends well beyond the universe of funds that are passively managed. A paper by Anusha Chari and others for the US-based National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) points out that between 2004 and 2020, assets managed by global funds (whether active or passive) investing in emerging markets rose from $69 billion to $1.15 trillion.

Herd Stampede

The problem that has always existed for countries that receive investments from portfolio investors of any kind is that money can just as suddenly leave a country as it floods in. Many emerging market funds are open-ended. When a fund receives redemption requests that have to be honoured, it has to liquidate positions. During a time of crisis or perceived crisis, redemptions, and therefore liquidations of securities, can rise dramatically. While all funds hold some amount of cash to meet redemptions, managers usually look to keep that amount to a minimum, since large cash holdings lower the overall return of the fund.

Redemption pressures, when it comes from a bunch of investors rather than just a few and when it is related to events happening in the global economy, can lead to a ‘herd’ effect. What started with just a few investors can end with almost all investors stampeding to the exit at the same time. Thus, even a relatively minor problem in one part of the globe can cause a domino effect in securities markets across the world.

From investors’ point of view, this is all perfectly rational. Fund managers are evaluated on the basis of their returns and comparisons with their peers. Underperform, and investors will take their money and walk. As asset prices fall, no fund manager, or investor, wants to be the last one standing.

This herd behaviour, studies have shown, becomes dramatically worse for passive funds. Since all funds tracking a single index have the same investments in a country by definition (with only the absolute amounts being different), redemption requests received by such funds can lead to even more concerted selling, concentrated in the same securities. In the case of passive funds, managers have no choice but to sell, unlike active funds where managers, especially those who have earned the confidence of their investors over time, have some discretion to hold on to securities during a crisis. Thus, the vicious downward spiral of redemption requests, falling asset prices, and even more redemption requests in response to those falling prices gets exacerbated in the case of passive funds.

Research on investment in emerging market bonds by Serkan Arslanalp and others of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) found that at a time of increased global uncertainty, passive emerging market bond investors reduced their investments by 2% for every standard deviation increase in the VIX index (a standard measure of uncertainty)—a four times higher rate than for all portfolio flows in general.

“Empirical results show that benchmark-driven flows are about three to five times more sensitive to global risk factors than total portfolio flows. These benefits and risks are likely to increase as the transition towards passive investing continues through the rise of index funds and ETFs and as mutual funds follow benchmarks more closely to cut costs and increase transparency to remain competitive," the authors say. This finding is replicated by others. “We find that passive fund flows react much more (in some cases as much as an order of magnitude) than active fund flows to global shocks", argues the NBER paper.

It’s not you, it’s me

Ironically, the rise of benchmark-driven investing strikes at one of the core assumptions on how India should draw in more foreign investments. For the longest time, analysts, economists and bankers have argued that India has to fix its ‘fundamentals’—its fiscal deficit, current account deficit and other macro benchmarks. Successive governments, for three decades, have made the fiscal deficit a cornerstone of economic policy as a result.

But, as the IMF paper points out, passive investors are far more influenced by global economic conditions than anything specific to a given country. Once a country is included in a global bond or equity index, how that country manages its fisc becomes far less important than, say, the current state of US monetary policy. If the global economy is chugging along, and US interest rates are low and stable, a worsening of India’s fiscal deficit or its current account may cause actively-managed funds to sell off securities. But passive investors may stay put, because India’s weightage in benchmark indices has not changed.

But when the global economy faces uncertainty, the needle can swing sharply the other way. The US Federal Reserve raising interest rates is far more likely to cause passive investors to sell their holdings of Indian securities than anything the Indian government might do to manage its fiscal deficit. Thus, when Indian securities get dumped by passive funds, it’s not necessarily about what India did, but about what such investors are worried about, and which may be happening elsewhere. And in times of uncertainty, it’s unlikely that even actively-managed funds remain immune from such market shocks. So, a sell-off by passive investors may cause active investors to head to the exits as well. Local investors have been cheering India’s inclusion in the JP Morgan index, but it could well be a case of being careful of what to wish for.

