An Nvidia co-founder’s latest bet: Making ‘Quantum Valley’ in New York
Jimmy Vielkind , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 May 2024, 08:38 PM IST
SummaryCurtis Priem is donating more than $75 million to help Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute become a hub for a cutting-edge technology.
TROY, N.Y.—The co-founder of the AI chipmaker Nvidia said he chose to study at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in the late 1970s because it had a state-of-the-art mainframe computer. Now, he is betting that a quantum computer at his alma mater could reinvigorate the region.
