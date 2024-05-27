An oil-patch brawl over a $53 bn megadeal entwines the legacies of three CEOs
Collin Eaton , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 27 May 2024, 02:22 PM IST
SummaryThe leaders of Exxon Mobil, Chevron and Hess are duking it out over a generational oil discovery in Guyana.
Days after striking a $53 billion purchase of Hess, Chevron Chief Executive Mike Wirth called his counterpart at Exxon Mobil to discuss their future partnership in a mega-oil project Chevron would inherit through the deal.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less