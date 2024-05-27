An oil-patch brawl over a $53 bn megadeal entwines the legacies of three CEOs

In months of discussions, Exxon laid out a number of concerns that Chevron believed it could address. Both sides seemed to be working toward a resolution, though it’s unclear what it would have entailed, according to people familiar with the discussions. The talks ended suddenly in March when Neil Chapman, a senior vice president at Exxon, told the audience at an investor conference his company had filed for arbitration in the International Chamber of Commerce in Paris. Chevron had learned of the move only a few hours prior, these people said.