An Overachiever’s Guide to Bringing Vacation Treats Back to the Office

Coming back to the office with souvenirs and treats from summer travels is as much a rite of the season as taking the vacation itself. Done the right way, giving gifts at work can be a light-touch—and often chocolate-coated—way to bolster office relationships and impress your boss, business etiquette coaches say. Yet gifts can go wrong, and those that are too personal or expensive can land awkwardly or give you a reputation as a kiss-up.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}