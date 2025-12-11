Analysts now expect IndiGo's financials to be hit worse than they thought
Despite a 10% cut in IndiGo's daily flights ordered on Tuesday, the airline may find it challenging to keep costs under control, given that it still needs to hire more pilots, a spot of bother for investors.
A ten-day turmoil and a compulsory flight reduction will slam the financials of IndiGo, three equity analysts said, even as the regulator stepped up scrutiny of India's largest airline. IndiGo, they said, may witness a 10% decline in full-year revenue and a 17-30% lower profitability in FY26, as it makes a halting recovery from its biggest disruption.