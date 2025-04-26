Anant Ambani appointed as whole-time director of Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has appointed Anant Ambani as a whole-time director. He has been appointed for a term of five years, starting from May 1, 2025.

“The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, on the recommendation of the Human Resources, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and appointed Shri Anant M. Ambani (DIN: 07945702), a Non-Executive Director of the Company, as Whole-time Director designated as Executive Director of the Company,” the company said in an exchange filing on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Prior to the newly appointed role, Anant Ambani has served as a non-executive director on Reliance’s board. He is a part of the boards of several Reliance group companies, such as Jio Platforms, Reliance Retail Ventures , Reliance New Energy and Reliance New Solar Energy. Anant has also been a board member of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.