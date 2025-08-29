Anant Ambani makes debut as RIL Executive Director at Reliance AGM 2025

Anant Ambani marked his first appearance as RIL Executive Director at the company's Annual General Meeting(AGM) on Friday, August 29, and shared updates and outlook for the new energy business.

In April 2025, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, was appointed as the whole-time director of the company for a term of five years, which started from May 1, 2025.

On Friday, Anant Ambani attended the Reliance AGM for the first time as the company's new Executive Director.

Anant Ambani shares update on giga factories Addressing the RIL AGM, Anant Ambani said that Reliance's battery giga factory will start in 2026. He also said that the company is co-developing world's largest single-site solar project in Gujarat's Kutch.

The newly appointed RIL Executive Director also said that products from the giga factories would be deployed for delivering round-the-clock renewable power and producing green chemicals, including green ammonia, e-methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel.

“With immense pride, I can say that Reliance will be the world’s only fully integrated, self-sufficient company in New Energy,” said Anant Ambani.