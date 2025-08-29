Anant Ambani makes debut as RIL Executive Director at Reliance AGM 2025

Anant Ambani marked his first appearance as RIL Executive Director at the company's Annual General Meeting(AGM) on Friday, August 29, and shared updates and outlook for the new energy business.

In April 2025, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant, was appointed as the whole-time director of the company for a term of five years, which started from May 1, 2025.

On Friday, Anant Ambani attended the Reliance AGM for the first time as the company's new Executive Director.

Anant Ambani shares update on giga factories Addressing the RIL AGM, Anant Ambani said that Reliance's battery giga factory will start in 2026. He also said that the company is co-developing world's largest single-site solar project in Gujarat's Kutch.

The newly appointed RIL Executive Director also said that products from the giga factories would be deployed for delivering round-the-clock renewable power and producing green chemicals, including green ammonia, e-methanol, and sustainable aviation fuel.

“With immense pride, I can say that Reliance will be the world’s only fully integrated, self-sufficient company in New Energy,” said Anant Ambani.

Reliance AGM 2025: Key Points In line with market expectations, Mukesh Ambani announced the much-awaited Jio IPO at the AGM.

Besides the IPO, the company also unveiled multiple developments in AI, with Mukesh Ambani calling AI the Kamdhenu of our times.

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a new joint venture with Meta that focuses on artificial intelligence.

Mukesh Ambani also unveiled that Reliance and Google are tying up to establish a state-of-the-art, AI-focused cloud region dedicated to Reliance in Jamnagar.

Anant Ambani unveiled $8.8 billion investment in new projects, announcing 1.2 million tonne PVC plants in Nagothane, expanded CPVC and 3 million tonne PTA facility in Dahej and 1 million tonne specialty polyester facility in Palghar.

Isha Ambani, the Executive Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd and director of Reliance Jio, said that Reliance Retail processed around 1.4 billion transactions in the year.