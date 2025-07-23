Proxy advisors against Anant Ambani, Meswani appointment as RIL whole-time directors
Nehal Chaliawala , Varun Sood 4 min read 23 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
IiAS and SES have issued recommendations against the resolutions, citing issues around compensation and, in one case, a conflict of interest.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Two proxy advisory firms have recommended that shareholders vote against the appointment of Anant Ambani, Hital Meswani and Dinesh Kanbar to the board of Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story