Two proxy advisory firms have recommended that shareholders vote against the appointment of Anant Ambani, Hital Meswani and Dinesh Kanbar to the board of Reliance Industries Ltd, India's most valuable company.

Institutional Investor Advisory Services India Ltd (IiAS) and Stakeholder Empowerment Services (SES) have issued recommendations against the resolutions, citing issues around compensation and, in one case, a conflict of interest.

Also Read | Anant Ambani appointed as whole-time member of Reliance Industries

Ambani, 30, the youngest son of Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani, has less than a decade of experience in the relevant work, the proxy advisor said in a note, which recommended against his appointment as a whole-time director on the company’s board. He was appointed as a non-executive, non-independent director of the company in October 2023. Incidentally, this was also opposed by IiAS.

IiAS has also flagged the lack of clarity or caps on his proposed compensation, and the performance metrics which will determine his variable payout. Reliance has not disclosed how it benchmarked Anant Ambani’s remuneration, as per IiAS.

Lastly, the proxy advisory firm has objected to the proposal to reimburse expenses incurred by Anant Ambani for travelling, boarding and lodging during business trips, adding that some of these expenses were personal and should be borne by Ambani himself.

Hital Meswani, a Reliance veteran who has been on the company’s board since August 1995, has also found himself in the crosshairs of the proxy advisory firm, which has recommended voting against his re-appointment as a whole-time director. The reason was again linked to his proposed compensation, which was about ₹25 crore in FY24.

Also Read | Anant Ambani to get THIS amount as salary as Executive Director of Reliance

“While we support Hital Meswani’s reappointment as whole-time director, we do not support the resolution because the terms of his proposed remuneration are unclear," read the IiAS report dated 17 July.

The resolutions to ratify the two appointments are ordinary; this means they will pass if half of the shareholder votes cast are in favour. Promoters control 50.07% shareholding in Reliance Industries making it likely that the resolution will sail through.

What may face some challenge is the special resolution to ratify the appointment of Dinesh Kanabar, chief executive officer (CEO) and founder of Dhruva Advisors, as an independent director on Reliance’s board. Three-fourths of the shareholder votes cast would need to be in his favour.

IiAS has opposed Kanabar’s reappointment citing Dhruva Advisors' ongoing engagement with Reliance Industries, which could result in a conflict of interest. The proxy advisor has instead recommended his appointment as a non-executive non-independent director.

Also Read | SC to examine service tax on Reliance charter flights for executives

A second proxy advisory firm, InGovern, has also raised similar concerns regarding the compensation of Anant Ambani and Hital Meswani, and the conflict of interest with Dinesh Kanabar. While InGovern has recommended shareholders to vote for the recommendations, it has urged that shareholders seek clarity from the Reliance Industries board on these concerns.

Mint has reviewed the IiAS and InGovern reports, which were shared by an investor on the condition of anonymity. This publication has not reviewed the SES report, but seen its voting recommendations, which were shared by the same investor.

Reliance Industries did not comment on this story. Kanabar did not respond to messages seeking comment.

However, the oil-to-telecom major responded to the proxy advisory firms, and its response was carried by these firms as an addendum to their reports.

Anant Ambani has been a part of the Reliance Group since 2015, and has had exposure to key facets of Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals business, including crude sourcing, refinery and downstream unit operations and supply and trading of products, the company wrote to the proxy advisors. His experience at the company over the years and the mentorship of the company’s senior leaders over the years has given him the relevant experience and maturity to add value to board deliberations, it said.

Regarding compensation, Reliance said the aggregate compensation to executive directors was less than 0.15% of the net profit of the company. The company has also restricted the compensation of all executive directors to 1% of the net profit, it said. The Companies Act, 2013 permits 5% of net profit as the remuneration permitted to each whole-time director and 10% of net profit for all of them together as the statutory limit.

Reliance Industries also clarified that its business with Dhruva Advisors is relatively small, amounting to ₹2 crore in FY25. This was less than half a percent of Dhruva’s gross revenue.

The e-voting period on the resolutions started on 30 June and ended on the evening of 29 July. The outcome will be disclosed by 31 July.

Reliance Industries, formerly called Reliance Textiles Industries, went public in 1977. The same year, Mukesh Ambani, then 20, joined its board. Reliance ended that year with a revenue of ₹70.8 crore and a profit of ₹1.3 crore.

Mukesh Ambani took over as chair of Reliance in 2002 following the death of Dhirubhai Ambani. Reliance revenue then was ₹65,061 crore, and it reported a profit of ₹4,014 crore.

Last year, Reliance ended with a revenue of ₹1,071,174 crore and a profit of ₹81,309 crore.

Some of the country's other successful and revered family-owned companies have also seen the induction of family members at a young age. Azim Premji was 21 when he took over as the Chair of Wipro in 1966, while Kumar Mangalam Birla became the chairman of Aditya Birla Group in 1995 when he was 28.

Proxy advisory firms advise institutional investors like mutual funds, insurers and pension funds on voting on resolutions put forth by their investee companies. Over the years, proxy advisors like IiAS, SES and InGovern have come to play an important role in enhancing corporate governance within companies.

However, a higher promoter ownership in family-owned companies means many such resolutions sail through despite proxy firms recommending otherwise. A case in point: In March, TVS Group supremo Venu Srinivasan’s continuation in dual non-executive plus executive roles at flagship two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Co. Ltd was opposed by all three proxy advisory firms. Still, the resolution was passed by an overwhelming majority.