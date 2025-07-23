Anant Ambani has been a part of the Reliance Group since 2015, and has had exposure to key facets of Reliance’s oil-to-chemicals business, including crude sourcing, refinery and downstream unit operations and supply and trading of products, the company wrote to the proxy advisors. His experience at the company over the years and the mentorship of the company’s senior leaders over the years has given him the relevant experience and maturity to add value to board deliberations, it said.