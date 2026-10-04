Angel One is shrinking. But what is it building?

Bengaluru: There was a time when becoming a stock market investor involved more effort than downloading an app.
You had to walk into a brokerage branch, open an account, meet a relationship manager and leave with a stack of research reports. Brokers printed sector reports, company notes and weekly newsletters in booklets.
For Angel One, founded in 1996 by Dinesh Thakkar as a traditional stockbroking house called Angel Broking, research was an acquisition strategy. By the early 2000s, it had research teams across over 100 branches, and at 8.30 every morning, they would hold a standing call with researchers across locations. The idea was that good research would bring customers through the door, and those customers would eventually transact.
But banks already had branches, customers and the ability to sell a three-in-one account combining banking, broking and demat services for investors to hold and manage securities electronically. For a standalone broker such as Angel One, competing meant building its own physical network.
That meant high-street branches, ground-floor real estate and local sales teams.
Then the internet changed the equation.
The shift to digital fundamentally altered the economics of the brokerage business. Instead of spending on branches, sales teams and research staff to bring customers in, the company could acquire them through its app and digital channels at a much lower cost.
Angel Broking began moving away from the branch-led model towards digital acquisition, eventually shutting its physical footprint and sales force. By the time it listed in 2020, the company was already making the transition, although investors were not yet convinced that a digital, flat-fee brokerage could work at scale.
As it expanded to include mutual funds, loans, insurance and wealth management, the company rebranded to Angel One in 2021 to reflect its broader digital financial services. These would all be eventually folded under one ‘super app’.
The company went on to build a large digital customer base, more than doubling its customers from 4.12 million in March 2021 to 9.2 million by March 2022 without the branches and salespeople that had once been central to its business.
Today, however, the 30-year-old company is shrinking. It shed nearly 20% of its workforce through 2025–26, as per its latest annual report. According to current and former employees Mint spoke with, several senior executives have exited even as Ambarish Kenghe, who joined as group chief executive in March 2025 from Google Pay, steers the company through another reset.