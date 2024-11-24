Mint Explainer: The OpenAI case and what’s at stake for AI and copyright in India
Summary
- A groundbreaking legal battle is unfolding in India with ANI filing a lawsuit against OpenAI, claiming copyright infringement over the use of its content to train AI models.
- This case raises critical questions about copyright and fair use, and could reshape the legal landscape for GenAI in India.
The first legal challenge to generative artificial intelligence models in India surfaced last week when news agency ANI filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in the Delhi High Court alleging copyright infringement. In this case, a first-of-its-kind in India, New Delhi-based ANI has accused the San Francisco-headquartered creator of ChatGPT of using ANI’s copyrighted content to train its language models. Mint reached out to experts to understand the stakes in this case and how it could determine India’s legal stance on GenAI.