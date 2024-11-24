The first legal challenge to generative artificial intelligence models in India surfaced last week when news agency ANI filed a lawsuit against OpenAI in the Delhi High Court alleging copyright infringement. In this case, a first-of-its-kind in India, New Delhi-based ANI has accused the San Francisco-headquartered creator of ChatGPT of using ANI’s copyrighted content to train its language models. Mint reached out to experts to understand the stakes in this case and how it could determine India’s legal stance on GenAI.