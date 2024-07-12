The multi-asset alternative investment firm said it had closed its first late-stage equity continuum fund with a size of ₹300 crore. The fund will invest in companies preparing for an initial public offering in the next 2-4 years. With an average cheque size of ₹45 crore-50 crore, Anicut will invest in 5-6 high-performing portfolio companies that have shown significant scalability, profitability and readiness to tap the public markets, it said in the statement.