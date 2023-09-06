Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta to regain control of Zambian copper mines after dispute with ZCCM Investments1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:51 AM IST
Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Zambian government owned ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc have resolved their disputes following four-year legal battle over ownership of Zambian copper mines.
Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Resources Ltd. and Zambian government-owned ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc (ZCCM-IH) have resolved their disputes over a Zambian copper mining complex, Bloomberg reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message