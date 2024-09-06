Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure eyes EV foray, plans to make cars & batteries; ex-BYD executive hired: Report

  • Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure is reportedly exploring electric vehicle production and has hired a former BYD executive to check feasibility. 

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated6 Sep 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Anil Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure to enter EV market soon.
Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure to enter EV market soon.

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure is planning to make electric cars and batteries and has hired a former India executive from China's BYD Co to devise a plan, a Reuters report said citing sources.

The company has hired external consultants for "cost feasibility" study for constructing an EV plant with an initial capacity of about 250,000 vehicles a year, which will be scaled up to 750,000 in a few years, the report said.

It added that the company is considering the feasibility of constructing a battery plant with a 10 gigawatt-hour (GWh) capacity that will be scaled up to 75 GWh in a decade.

 

Also Read | SEBI’s ban on India’s Anil Ambani and his Reliance Group troubles

Anil Ambani is the younger brother of Asia’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries. The brothers split the family business in 2005.

Mukesh Ambani’s company is working to manufacture batteries locally. This week, he won a bid to receive government incentives for 10 GWh of battery cell production.

 

Also Read | What options did Anil Ambani have after SEBI’s ban?

If Anil Ambani’s company moves forward with EV plans, the Ambani brothers will face each other in a growing EV market.

Last year, electric models constituted less than 2 per cent of the total 4.2 million cars sold in India.

Government plans and other EV players

The government wants to grow sales of EV models to 30 per cent by 2030. The current local battery manufacturers in India, including Exide and Amara Raja, have partnered with Chinese players for technology. The report said that Reliance Industries is also looking for partners for its EV plans.

 

Also Read | Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Power shares at 5% lower circuits after SEBI ban

Currently, Tata Motors is India’s biggest EV player with around 70 per cent market share. Other market players such as Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motors are planning to introduce EVs by 2025, the report said.

The Reuters report reviewed the government records and stated that Reliance Infrastructure formed two new auto-related wholly-owned subsidiaries in June. 

One of these companies is named as Reliance EV Private Ltd, which aims to “manufacture, deal, in vehicles of every description and components for transport and conveyance using any nature of fuel."

Mint could not independently verify this report.

In the last few years, Reliance Infrastructure has struggled with cash flow issues and high debt.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Sep 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesAnil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure eyes EV foray, plans to make cars & batteries; ex-BYD executive hired: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,744.00239.00
      Chennai
      73,888.00597.00
      Delhi
      73,528.00165.00
      Kolkata
      73,025.00375.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue