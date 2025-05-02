Anil Ambani's Reliance NU Suntech to build solar project worth ₹10,000 crore, signs 25-year agreement with SECI

Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, a PSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, to develop and commission Asia’s largest single-location integrated solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

The project involves an investment of up to ₹10,000 crore and is expected to be finished in 24 months, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday, May 2, 2025.