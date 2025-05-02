Subscribe

Anil Ambani's Reliance NU Suntech to build solar project worth ₹10,000 crore, signs 25-year agreement with SECI

Reliance NU Suntech has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India to develop Asia’s largest integrated solar and battery energy storage system. The 10,000 crore project is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Riya R Alex
Published2 May 2025, 10:35 AM IST
The proposed project by Relaince Power will require ₹10.000 crore investment.

Reliance NU Suntech, a subsidiary of Anil Ambani-owned Reliance Power, has signed a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation of India, a PSU under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, to develop and commission Asia’s largest single-location integrated solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) project.

The project involves an investment of up to 10,000 crore and is expected to be finished in 24 months, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday, May 2, 2025.

 
First Published:2 May 2025, 10:35 AM IST
