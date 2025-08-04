Antfin to fully exit Paytm in ₹3,800 crore block deal

The deal is being described as a “clean-up trade” and will not carry any post-sale lock-in requirement.

Mansi Verma
Updated4 Aug 2025, 09:34 PM IST
The sale comes at a time when Paytm’s stock has been rallying, buoyed by its first-ever quarterly profit of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>123 crore in Q1FY26.
China's Alibaba group is saying final goodbye to India's Paytm, ten years after the conglomerate bet on what was then India's premier payment tech business.

A unit of Alibaba will sell its entire stake in Paytm owner One97 Communications Ltd in a block deal for 3,803 crore, showed a term sheet, which described the sale as a "clean-up" trade.

Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V., one of Paytm's largest shareholders, holds 37.7 million shares or 5.84% in Paytm. The sale floor price has been set at 1,020 a share, a 5.4% discount to Paytm’s Monday closing price of 1,078.20 on the National Stock Exchange.

Moneycontrol was the first to report the development.

Antfin has hired Citigroup and Goldman Sachs for the sale. The order book opens on Tuesday, and may close the same day.

This marks the final leg of Antfin’s gradual exit from Paytm. Antfin held a 27.9% stake in Paytm when the company filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in July 2021. Along with Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Pvt. Ltd’s 6.8% stake, Chinese entities then owned a combined 34.7% of Paytm’s pre-IPO equity — a level that drew scrutiny from regulators and market observers.

In May 2025, Antfin trimmed its holding further by selling 4% stake for $246 million via a block deal, reducing its shareholding from 9.85% to around 5.85%. Prior to that, in August 2023, Antfin had transferred a 10.3% stake (then 44% of its holding) to Paytm founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma through his overseas entity, Resilient Asset Management.

Chinese ownership has also weighed on Paytm’s regulatory trajectory, including in securing a payment aggregator licence. The company has since taken steps to address this, bringing Antfin’s stake below the 10% threshold, though the licence is still pending.

