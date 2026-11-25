Anthropic’s blockbuster stock market debut has given the AI company an enormous financial cushion, allowed early investors to cash out and raised questions about how much influence new shareholders will have over its decisions.

Anthropic's stock market debut was supposed to be a defining moment for the artificial intelligence industry. Instead, its shares slipping below their $83 IPO price within days has exposed a less comfortable reality: the interests of a company, its early backers and its newly arrived public shareholders do not always align.

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The company raised an estimated $81.3 billion through its enlarged initial public offering, with further proceeds from an additional share sale and a concurrent private placement. The combined fundraising effort brought the total to around $120 billion, according to a Financial Times Alphaville analysis.

But while the listing has given Anthropic an extraordinary financial cushion, public investors may have considerably less influence over how that money is used than they expect.

Anthropic IPO: How the $120 billion fundraising was structured Anthropic and its underwriting banks pushed ahead with an ambitious offering despite a turbulent stock market and growing investor concerns about the enormous costs of building AI infrastructure.

Also Read | Anthropic and OpenAI staff raise alarm that AI could threaten humanity

The company priced its shares at $83, above the initial indicative range of $70 to $78. It also increased the size of the base offering by 19%, taking the number of shares from 825 million to 980 million.

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The listing also created an opportunity for existing insiders to sell. Around 315 million shares held by non-founder insiders were eligible for sale from the first day of trading. At the IPO price, those shares were worth approximately $26 billion.

The underwriters subsequently exercised their full over-allotment option, commonly known as the greenshoe, adding another $12.2 billion to the fundraising.

According to the Financial Times analysis, the combined structure helped Anthropic raise an enormous amount of capital while allowing some existing investors to realise gains from their holdings.

Early investors got an exit as Anthropic built its AI war chest The IPO was not simply about bringing fresh money into Anthropic. It also offered an opportunity for early investors and other insiders to turn part of their paper wealth into cash.

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Also Read | Anthropic shares crash below IPO price of $83 after record Nasdaq debut

The Financial Times reported that existing investors, including venture capital funds, were reportedly favoured in IPO allocations. This allowed some to sell shares on the first day of trading in exchange for agreeing to lock up their remaining holdings.

The fundraising effort has left Anthropic with a reported financial war chest of around $250 billion, giving it substantial resources to pursue its AI ambitions.

For a company facing enormous spending requirements, access to capital is strategically important. Developing advanced AI models requires sustained investment in computing infrastructure, chips, data centres and talent.

Why Anthropic shareholders may have limited influence The distinction between owning shares and controlling a company's priorities is particularly important in Anthropic's case.

The company is structured as a public-benefit corporation. Its stated mission centres on developing AI responsibly, rather than maximising returns for investors.

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Also Read | Anthropic Shares Climb With AI Trade Rally on Huang’s Return

That creates a potential divide between management and shareholders. Investors may be concerned about the stock falling below its IPO price, while management could place greater importance on funding long-term AI development.

As the Financial Times analysis noted, a relatively weak share price may not significantly change management's priorities, particularly after such a substantial capital raise.

Anthropic's IPO could make OpenAI's stock market debut harder The consequences of Anthropic's listing could extend beyond the company itself.

OpenAI, which is also expected to pursue a public listing, may now face more demanding investors. Its substantial losses and financing requirements were already likely to make a flotation challenging.

Anthropic's experience could make investors more cautious about paying premium valuations for AI companies, particularly when early backers and insiders are positioned to sell large amounts of stock during an IPO.

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The listing has demonstrated that an AI company can raise extraordinary sums from public markets. Whether investors remain willing to finance the next big AI flotation on equally generous terms is a different question.

About the Author Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and g...Read More ✕ Sayantani Biswas Sayantani Biswas is an assistant editor at Livemint with seven years of experience covering geopolitics, foreign policy, international relations and global power dynamics. She reports on Indian and international politics, including elections worldwide, and specialises in historically grounded analysis of contemporary conflicts and state decisions. She joined Mint in 2021, after covering politics at publications including The Telegraph.

She holds an MPhil in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University (2019), with a specialisation in postcolonial Latin American literature. Her research examined economic nationalism through Eduardo Galeano’s Open Veins of Latin America. She also writes on political language, cultural memory and the long shadows of conflict.

Biswas grew up in Durgapur, an industrial town in West Bengal shaped by migration, which drew families from across India to the Durgapur Steel Plant. As the only child in a joint family, she spent years listening—almost obsessively—to her grandparents’ testimonies of struggle, fear and loss as they fled Bangladesh during the Partition of 1947. This formative exposure to lived historical memory later converged with her training in Comparative Literature, equipping her to analyse socio-economic structures and their reverberations.

Outside the newsroom, she gravitates towards cultural history and critical theory, returning often to texts such as Paulo Freire’s Pedagogy of the Oppressed. As a journalist, she is committed to accuracy, intellectual rigour and fairness, and believes political reporting demands not only clarity and speed, but historical depth, contextual precision, and a disciplined resistance to spectacle.