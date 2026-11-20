Anthropic PBC shares soared 21% above their IPO price after the artificial intelligence lab’s blockbuster $107.3 billion debut broke SpaceX’s record for the biggest-ever offering.

The shares traded at $100.17 each at 12:28 p.m. on Thursday in New York, paring an opening surge that took it far above the IPO price of $83. The current price gives Anthropic a fully diluted market value of about $1.8 trillion, making it one of the 10 biggest public companies in the world by market cap, rivaling SpaceX and briefly challenging Amazon.com Inc.

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The broader market reversed earlier gains shortly after the shares began trading, with the S&P 500 Index recently down about about 0.8%.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How much did Anthropic raise in its IPO? ⌵ Anthropic raised about $81.3 billion by selling shares in its IPO. A concurrent private placement brought the total raised to about $107.3 billion, making it a record-breaking offering. 2 What was Anthropic’s IPO price and stock ticker? ⌵ Anthropic priced its shares at $83 each, above its initial range of $70 to $78. Its shares trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT. 3 How did Anthropic shares perform on their first day of trading? ⌵ Shares opened at $111.50, about 34% above the IPO price. They later traded at $100.17, roughly 21% above the IPO price, according to the main article. 4 Why was demand for Anthropic shares so strong? ⌵ Anthropic was the first frontier AI lab to go public, giving investors a chance to buy shares in a leading AI model maker. Its enterprise customer growth and revenue run rate also featured in the IPO story. 5 What are the main risks facing Anthropic after its IPO? ⌵ Anthropic faces high AI infrastructure costs and the challenge of growing revenue enough to reach profitability. Investors are also weighing competition, AI pricing pressure and concerns about the risks and oversight of advanced AI.

The company behind the Claude chatbot and its seven co-founders raised $81.3 billion in an IPO priced above range, topping SpaceX’s IPO in June, and another $26 billion in a concurrent private placement.

Anthropic’s debut shifts the spotlight in the AI investment boom from companies making the tools to run the most advanced models to the model makers themselves. With hundreds of billions of dollars committed to infrastructure such as chips and data centers, the next test for the top AI labs is to grow revenue fast enough to outpace the industry’s ambitious spending plans.

“There was just so much euphoria around this specific stock, the market has held in there with the influx of liquidity, so maybe it’s a situation where there was buying the catalyst and now it’s behind us,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak Co. “This is not what people want to see, we’re going to need to see a real bounce over the next four hours.”

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The lineup of investors in Anthropic’s private placement is a who’s who of the AI trade, including Nvidia Corp., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Microsoft Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc., according to its filings, a reflection of the tight relationships within the sector.

At the same time, Anthropic’s IPO left more than half of the institutional investors bidding for stock without any shares, people familiar with the matter have said.

Anthropic says in its filings that Amazon, Google and Microsoft “simultaneously serve as our investors, customers, distribution partners, and competitors.” Amazon and Google own nearly 15% and about 13% of Anthropic’s outstanding stock respectively, the filings show.

The company counts Nvidia as a strategic partner, and has committed tens of billions of dollars to deals securing access to its most advanced chips. Discussions about so-called circular financing and whether firms backing their heaviest users may be inflating a bubble have intensified as tech stocks have churned in recent weeks.

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The speed of AI development has also become controversial, with Amodei among those calling for top AI labs to “pace the frontier” in order to prioritize safety. Anthropic itself warned that the technology could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity” in its IPO filing, if the technology isn’t developed with adequate safeguards and oversight.

Anthropic CFO Krishna Rao told Bloomberg Television that the company’s IPO will allow it to lower its cost of capital to keep innovating.

“Building at the frontier is a capital-intensive endeavor, and we are going to make the investments to continue to be at the frontier,” he said.

Frontier AI Anthropic’s listing is the first ever by a frontier AI lab, a cohort of firms building the most advanced models that are intended to tackle difficult problems and assist users in complex tasks such as software design, legal work and scientific discovery. The debut puts the company firmly ahead of rival OpenAI, which isn’t planning to go public before 2027.

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Anthropic’s origin story centers around former OpenAI executives defecting because they wanted to prioritize AI safety. Nearly six years after its founding, Anthropic has structured itself as a public benefit corporation that balances shareholder interests with that of society, and whose governance includes a Long-Term Benefit Trust that has the power to elect and remove a majority of the members of the company’s board.

What Bloomberg Intelligence says... “Anthropic’s upsized IPO pricing reflects expectations that recursive self-improvement (RSI) can help the company further optimize compute costs and expand into new markets such as drug discovery. First-party agent products remain central to sustaining its high net revenue retention and fending off competition from frontier models released by hyperscale peers, including Google’s Gemini and Meta’s Muse.”

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— Mandeep Singh and William Tong, analysts, Bloomberg Intelligence. To read the full report, click here.

Regulators, investors and even Anthropic’s employees have flagged the significant risk of humans losing control of the technology, with one putting the chance of AI eliminating all humans in the next decade at greater than 10%. Bill Gates said AI is powerful enough to drive events that cause “a billion deaths.”

Anthropic’s Chief Executive Officer Dario Amodei is among those calling for top AI labs to “pace the frontier” in order to prioritize safety. Still, a focus on caution hasn’t stopped the company from turning into a juggernaut, with revenue projections well above many large companies that have been around for decades.

The company won over investors with a focus on enterprise customers, propelling its run-rate revenue — a measure annualized from a shorter period — to $81 billion as of Oct. 31, up $10 billion from the end of September, its regulatory filings show.

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Claude Code, the company’s coding agent for software developers, is widely adopted in the industry and has even been used by NASA engineers, the filing shows. Anthropic has more than 11,900 customers delivering $100,000 of revenue each on a trailing 12-month basis as of the end of September, up from about 1,500 in 2025.

The company aims to expand its footprint in more professions from law to healthcare. Anthropic counts Novartis AG Chief Executive Officer Vas Narasimhan as one of its board members.

A major challenge will be taming ballooning costs for AI infrastructure and reliably delivering operational profitability. Anthropic reported a $567 million operating loss in the third quarter, primarily driven by $5 billion of computing costs under short-term commitments and $2 billion of non-cash charges related to the company’s charitable donation-matching program.

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Goldman Sachs Group Inc. research analysts expect the company to take until 2030 to generate positive free cash flow on an annual basis, Bloomberg News reported. That said, they are modeling for Anthropic’s annual revenue to soar to roughly $685 billion by 2030, Bloomberg News has reported. To pull off that feat, it will need to fend off AI pricing pressures from cheaper open-weight models, including from Chinese developers.

Record year Anthropic’s listing joins companies linked to AI that have pushed US IPO volume to an all-time high. Including Anthropic, first time stock sales raised nearly $246 billion this year through Wednesday, beating 2021’s $195 billion haul, excluding financial vehicles such as blank-check firms, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

This year’s total was bolstered by SpaceX’s debut, which leaned heavily on its market opportunity in AI for its IPO pitch to investors, and South Korean memory chipmaker SK Hynix Inc.’s $26.5 billion American depositary receipt sale.

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In addition to the 980 million shares sold in the IPO, as many as 315 million shares can be offered on the first day of trading by non-founder employees, board members and former staffers, including Rao, Anthropic’s filings show. About 15.5 billion shares held by insiders are subject to lock-up agreements that extend until after it reports results in the third quarter of next year.

Anthropic is expected to see a lift from index-tracking funds generating billions of dollars in demand. If it qualifies for early inclusion, it could join the Russell 1000 and the Nasdaq 100 as soon as December. FTSE Russell and Nasdaq changed their rules this year to speed the inclusion of large new listings.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley led Anthropic’s IPO, with participation from 20 other banks, the filings show. The stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ANT.

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