Early-stage venture capital firm Antler India is looking to back six to eight of the 26 startups that participated in its recently concluded AI residency programme, designed to help founders with early funding and go-to-market support.

“Companies spanned across dating, companionship, cooking, storytelling for children, even sleep," Nitin Sharma, partner and co-lead for India at Antler told Mint.

The programme also saw companies working on voice solutions for e-commerce merchant sellers targeting small and medium businesses. Most voice-based generative AI efforts are currently focused on enterprise customers, primarily because that's where larger revenue and consistent clients exist.

As India sees a surge of AI startups, early-stage investors like Antler are retooling to bridge one of the biggest hurdles for founders — access to capital. With high-end models and GPUs still expensive, residencies such as Antler’s and Accel’s Atom programme are filling a crucial gap by funding founders early, offering compute credits, and expertise from their network on go-to-market strategies, and customer network.

Some of the cohort companies are also working on technology to disrupt the existing logistics and aviation systems in the US. “It's not the sexiest stuff, but they can be great businesses. Their technology might be incremental but they can boost business productivity," said Sharma.

Fast and focussed

Antler is speeding up its AI bets through this residency model, which ran for four weeks, from 25 August to 25 September. The firm said it can write a first cheque of $470,000 to founders within the first four weeks to six weeks of a company's participation in the AI residency.

The firm divides the investment into two tranches. The first tranche is a $235,000 investment, in which it receives 9% equity. With this, the startups' valuations range between $2.5 million and $2.7 million, the firm said.

Participants also receive $1 million in large language model credits and GPU access across over 25 vendors, including AI computation tools platform Hugging Face, Nvidia, Anthropic and OpenAI.

“As long as founders are moving very fast and align with our thesis, we'll invest," said Sharma. “We're not going to ask for data because our belief is that once the data is there, everyone will invest. The data will come eventually."

For companies raising more money and scaling successfully, the firm is willing to pump up to $30 million into their AI portfolio companies, tapping money from the late-stage Antler Elevate Fund, sized at $285 million as well as local Antler funds in different geographies.

The AI residency is more selective as well. Usual cohorts have had anywhere between 80 and 100 people, with upwards of 10,000 applications coming in, a selection rate of just 1%. The AI offshoot had just 26 teams selected from 2,500 applications.

Most of the firm's investments, about 80% of them, have come from the regular residency track, which lasts anywhere between one and three months, depending on how far along the founder is with their idea.

Key Takeaways AI startups can receive a $470,000 cheque within six weeks.

Compute-heavy support – $1 million in LLM credits and GPU access from partners like Nvidia, Anthropic and OpenAI.

The next AI residency will prioritise founders with strong distribution and data moats, especially in edtech and healthcare.

Antler is the most recent among global firms to launch an AI-focused accelerator. Global VC firm Accel has its own programme called Atoms.

What next?

Antler India's next AI residency will launch in January 2026. While fast execution remains key, Sharma said Antler wants to back founders with strong distribution thinking. “It's the real moat outside of a foundational model. For startups on the application side, data and distribution is the moat."

Consumer tech, education, India-focused services and healthcare in the US are areas where the firm is looking for companies as well.

In edtech, founders are building tools that personalise learning, following moves by players like Arivihan, SpeakX, and Seekho, as well as legacy players such as IPO-bound PhysicsWallah, which is now leaning into AI.

Healthcare, too, has seen a shift with several investors moving from backing distribution platforms like PharmEasy and TrueMeds to verticalised healthcare offerings from the likes of AI-based cancer screening company Qure.ai, dental AI startup Velmeni, and stem cell therapy company Eyestem.

Antler is the most recent among global firms to launch an AI-focused accelerator. Global VC firm Accel has its own programme called Atoms, which it launched back in 2021. The AI track is currently on its third cohort. Founders of Atoms go through a three-month programme with Accel, investing up to $1 million as equity or through a convertible note.

Globally, the AI market is expected to grow at a 44.47% compound annual growth rate, from $300 billion in 2025 to $1.9 trillion by 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence. While North America is expected to continue to remain the revenue leader, the Asia Pacific region is pegged to grow the fastest, at a 41.4% CAGR over the next five years.

Also Read | Weak rupee, AI hopes spark fresh optimism in IT stocks