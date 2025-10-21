How Antler India is fast-tracking the next wave of AI startups
Rwit Ghosh 3 min read 21 Oct 2025, 06:23 pm IST
Summary
As India sees a surge of AI startups, early-stage investors like Antler are retooling to bridge one of the biggest hurdles for founders — access to capital
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Early-stage venture capital firm Antler India is looking to back six to eight of the 26 startups that participated in its recently concluded AI residency programme, designed to help founders with early funding and go-to-market support.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story