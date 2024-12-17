Companies
Antler India eyes record deals next year in a sign that early-stage funding may be on recovery path after 2 years
SummaryThe VC firm has closed 30 investments in 2024, its highest so far. In comparison, it closed about 22 investments last year, less than 10 in 2022, and 13 in 2021.
Bengaluru: Antler India plans to close about 50 investments in 2025 in a sign that early-stage funding may pick up after a two-year slump due to heated valuations, a top executive at the venture capital firm toldMint.
