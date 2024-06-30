A.P. Moller Capital leads fray to buy GIP's stake in Pristine Logistics
Summary
- Others competing for 57% in the rail logistics company are US freight rail company Midrail LLC, and a joint venture of European alternative asset manager EQT and Singapore’s state investment firm Temasek Holdings Pte.
New Delhi: Infrastructure fund manager A.P. Moller Capital has emerged as the frontrunner for BlackRock-owned Global Infrastructure Partners' 57% stake in Pristine Logistics & Infraprojects Ltd, two people aware of the development said.