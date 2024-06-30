In 2022, the company had filed for an initial public offering (IPO) to raise about ₹250 crore, and Sebi had approved the the IPO in October that year. The company, however, did not go ahead with a listing. Its prospectus showed that IIF-II, the fund currently managed by GIP, holds about 30.86 million shares or about 57% of the stake. Through the IPO, GIP aimed to sell 17.77 million shares.