PE giants line up for RedTape in deal valuing footwear maker at up to ₹5,000 crore
Private equity firms Apax Funds and Advent International are pursuing a majority stake in Indian footwear company RedTape, valuing it at ₹4,500 crore-5,000 crore. The promoters, who hold 71.79%, may sell a significant portion of their shares.
MUMBAI : Global private equity firms including Apax Funds and Advent International have joined the race to acquire a majority stake in RedTape, in a transaction that could value the Indian footwear maker at ₹4,500–5,000 crore (about $500 million), three people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity.