"Ind-Ra opines financial intermediaries would act as an asset owning company and lease buses to private fleet operators for an agreed per km fee or monthly rent. The leasing model will help fleet operators overcome the high upfront cost, provide an opportunity for financial intermediaries to earn adequate yields from a stable stream of cash flows and is likely to enable the incumbent OEMs to scale up. Furthermore, an increase in the availability of heavy-duty public charging stations will be key as charging infrastructure forms a key part of the route planning to provide flexibility to public or private e-bus operators," it said.