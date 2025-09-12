Apollo Hospitals to up stake in retail health subsidiary for ₹1,254 crore

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd on Friday announced that it will acquire a 31% stake in its subsidiary Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd from International Finance Corporation for ₹1,254 crore.

With this, Apollo Health (AHLL) will become a 100% subsidiary of Apollo Hospitals (AHEL), with 99.42% held by AHEL and the balance in the employee stock options pool, the company said in a statement.

The stock purchase is expected to create more flexibility for capital allocation and improve returns on capital employed across Apollo’s businesses, Apollo Hospitals said.

Apollo, which is one of the largest hospital chains in the country, has been focusing on unlocking value across its subsidiaries as India’s private healthcare market ramps up.

Earlier this year, the hospital group announced the demerger and subsequent listing of its pharmacy platform, Apollo HealthCo, in 12-18 months.

The stake purchase in Apollo Health is expected to close by November, subject to approval from the Competition Commission of India.

Apollo Health is one of the largest integrated retail healthcare platforms in India, with a network of primary care, diagnostics centres, birthing centres, and dental and dialysis facilities. In 2024-25, it recorded a consolidated turnover of ₹1,553 crore.

Sharpening consumer focus With full ownership, Apollo Health will sharpen its consumer-first focus, Apollo Hospitals said.

The subsidiary is a key part of Apollo's network strategy and serves as a consumer gateway for the hospital group.

After bringing the subsidiary into the hospital group’s fold, the parent company will sharpen focus on high-growth segments such as diagnostics and birthing care.

In diagnostics, Apollo group plans to expand into differentiated offerings such as genomics and molecular testing. It also expects to consolidate market leadership in the birthing and fertility care market with Apollo Cradle, scale its dialysis and dental facilities, and expand ambulatory care centres.

“This sharper focus will enable AHLL to scale more effectively, innovate faster, and serve patients with care models that are more personalized, accessible, and future-ready,” Sangita Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals said in the statement.