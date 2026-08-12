Apollo Hospitals beats estimates for Q1FY27, net profit up 34%

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd beat street estimates for the June quarter as high speciality volumes continued to boost growth, and the hospital chain continued its capacity expansion.
Apollo posted its results for Q1FY27 on Wednesday evening, with revenue growing 21% to ₹7,043 crore and net profit growing 34% to ₹581 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) grew 28% year-on-year to ₹1,092 crore with margin expanding to 15.5%.
A Bloomberg poll estimated revenue to grow to ₹6,890.2 crore and net profit at ₹555.4 crore.
Apollo’s healthcare services business saw revenue grow 22% y-o-y to ₹3,567 crore as compared to ₹2,935 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue was driven by a robust increase in volume in Congo T specialities, which include cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, orthopaedics, and transplants, as well as high-complexity clinical work, the company said in a release.
It is continuing its capacity expansion with the launch of a 180-bed hospital in Sarjapur. Bengaluru. Its Gurugram facility is on track to be commissioned in Q3FY27, it said.
The company said it is expanding its existing hospital facilities in Indore and Guwahati by 148 beds and also announced four new hospitals in Indore, Dwarka, Delhi Proton Centre, and Ranchi, totalling 1,200 beds.
The expansion is in line with the company’s goal to add over 5,800 beds over the next five years.
Its retail business, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd, reported revenue of ₹499 crore, growing 15% year-on-year (y-o-y), while omni-channel pharmacy Apollo HealthCo reported revenue of ₹2,977 crore, up 20% y-o-y.
“Apollo HealthCo continued to pursue profitable and sustainable growth by strengthening its omni-channel pharmacy network and digital healthcare delivery,” founder and chairman Dr. Prathap C. Reddy said in a statement.
In HealthCo, the offline pharmacy distribution revenue stood at ₹2,629 crore and digital platform revenue at ₹348 crore. The firm added 151 net new stores during the quarter, bringing the total to 7,440.
International patient demand remained steady, supported by engagement with governments, embassies and healthcare partners, the company said.
The firm’s stock closed 2.10% lower at ₹8,567.00 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The results were announced post-market hours.