Apollo Hospitals bets on expansion, clinical edge to maintain lead

Jessica Jani
2 min read20 May 2026, 10:28 PM IST
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Apollo Hospitals currently has 10,970 beds across 78 hospitals.
Summary
Apollo Hospitals plans to add 1,500 beds in the next 12-18 months to strengthen its lead in India’s private healthcare market. The company reported strong FY26 growth across hospitals, diagnostics and pharmacy businesses, aided by expansion and clinical specialization.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL), the country’s largest listed hospital chain by beds, is betting on its planned capacity expansion as well as its clinical programmes and expertise to maintain its lead in an increasingly competitive private healthcare market, its top management said.

The hospital chain, which commissioned four hospitals in Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Delhi in FY26, plans to add about 1,500 beds in the next 12-18 months. This includes beds in the new hospitals as well as existing ones.

“We think capacity is a strategically important lever… it will place us as the largest player substantially in terms of bed capacity. But beyond that, if you look at the growth that we've seen reported, that is not a one-time growth or demand generation,” Dr Madhu Sasidhar, chief executive officer of the hospitals division, told Mint.

Also Read | Apollo Hospitals' healthy capacity addition to drive future growth

“We put a lot of work into clinical programme development, clinical differentiation—everything from recruitment to putting together teams and the infrastructure that they need. It has been a multi-year effort,” he added.

Strong revenue growth

Apollo Hospitals currently has 10,970 beds across 78 hospitals. In FY26, its hospitals business reported revenue of 12,555 crore, up 13% from the previous year.

Its diagnostics and retail health business grew 20% to 1,865 crore, while the omnichannel pharmacy business, Apollo HealthCo, saw revenue grow 19% to 10,808 crore. The overall business grew 16% to 25,229 crore.

The company sees growing synergies between its diagnostics and primary care business and the hospitals one. “There is a substantial amount of hospital-generated revenue that goes to the diagnostics business. And as they continue to invest more in high-end diagnostics and molecular genetics, our oncology work is going to be critical to feed into that,” said Sasidhar.

The hospital chain expects to operationalize 670 beds in its new commissioned hospitals in the next 12-18 months. In addition, Apollo “will also be operationalizing in Q1FY27 the new hospital in Sarjapur (near Bengaluru) with 170 beds. And hopefully, by Q2, we should also be operationalizing our 400-bedded Gurugram facility,” Krishnan Akhileswaran, chief financial officer, told Mint.

Also Read | Emcure doubling down on biosimilars pipeline: MD Satish Mehta

The revenue contribution from new beds was 2% in the quarter ended March, but the company expects the contribution to accelerate this year.

Apart from the new hospitals, the chain is also focusing on bed addition in the existing hospitals, which is “very important because when we expand adjacent, then we get the ability to be able to see that revenue flow through to Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) much more rapidly,” said Sasidhar.

Apollo is looking at the Hyderabad and Bengaluru markets for adjacent opportunities to expand.

Also Read | Apollo Hospitals to deepen presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad

The company posted its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March on Wednesday. For the quarter, it posted a 36% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to 529 crore, compared to 389 crore a year ago. Revenues grew 18% year-on-year to 6,605 crore from 5,592 crore.

At the operating level, Ebitda was at 1,011 crore, marking a 31.5% year-on-year increase from 769 crore, while Ebitda margins expanded by 154 basis points to 15.3%.

Apollo Hospitals' listed peers include Max Healthcare, Fortis Healthcare and Aster DM-Quality Care. Manipal Hospitals, not listed on the stock exchanges, is also a key player in India's rapidly growing healthcare space.

About the Author

Jessica Jani

Jessica has been tracking the pharmaceutical, life sciences and healthcare sector for Mint since November 2024. Based in the country's financial capital, she reports on everything to do with health and medicines. This includes corporate action, patent wars, deals, startup activity and consumer trends. She also keeps a keen eye on the ever-evolving world wellness and preventive health, which moves faster than regulation can keep up. She has a deep interest in what the future of health looks like and how science, innovation, policy and company decisions inform and impact the health of citizens. She has been a reporter for five years, working with publications like The Core and News18 prior to this, covering various sectors like automobiles, real estate, energy, sustainability and urban mobility. Jessica has a bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s College, Mumbai and a postgraduate diploma in media from Sophia’s College, Mumbai. Her work is driven by a desire to decode how macro decisions and events alter and shape the lives of ordinary people. Drop her a mail or a message to discuss business scoops, exciting new medicines and inventions, or your latest wellness routine.

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