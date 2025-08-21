Apollo Hospitals’ Suneeta Reddy to sell stake worth ₹1,395 crore

Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd (AHEL) and a member of the promoter family, is set to offload a partial stake in the company through one or more deals on Friday, 22 August.

Reddy, the second of four daughters of AHEL founder Prathap C. Reddy, is selling 1.8 million shares in the company, which equates to 1.25% equity stake, according to a term sheet reviewed by Mint.

The transaction is valued at ₹1,395 crore, with a floor price of ₹7,747 per share. This is a 2.26% discount over Thursday’s market close price of ₹7,926 on the NSE. Morgan Stanley India is the sole bookrunner for the deal.

Shift in shareholding Reddy currently owns 3.36% stake, accounting for 4.83 million shares. After the sale, her holding would shrink to 2.11%.

AHEL’s market capitalization was ₹1.14 trillion on the NSE at market close on Thursday.

AHEL did not respond to Mint’s queries regarding the sale at the time of publishing.

Apollo Hospitals, one of the country’s largest hospital chains, is embarking on an ambitious expansion plan as private hospital chains across the country race to grow beyond core markets.

Competitors like Max Healthcare, Narayana and Aster DM have all announced large-scale expansion plans over the next four to five years.

Apollo plans to add 4,300 beds in the next five years, with an investment of more than ₹7,600 crore. The first phase to add 2,000 beds is underway, the company said in a media release while announcing its financial results for the first quarter of FY26.

The hospital chain is looking at operationalizing six new hospitals, with a total of over 1,500 new beds being added this year, chief financial officer Krishnan Akhileswaran had told Mint in an earlier conversation.

During the first quarter of FY26, Apollo Hospitals also announced the demerger of its omnichannel pharmacy and digital health business into a new entity, Apollo Healthtech, which will be listed in the next 12-18 months, in a bid to unlock value for shareholders.

In Q1FY26, the company reported a 15% year-on-year rise in revenue from operations to ₹5,842 crore, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) rose 26% to ₹852 crore. Net profit grew 42% year-on-year to ₹433 crore, up from ₹305 crore a year earlier.