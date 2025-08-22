Apollo Hospitals’ Suneeta Reddy sells 1.3% stake to reduce promoter debt

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd’s managing director Suneeta Reddy offloaded a partial stake in the company on Friday via a block deal to pare the promoter group’s outstanding debt.

The promoter group’s holding in Apollo Hospitals dropped from 29.3% to 28% following the sale, and their pledged holdings as a percentage of their total ownership will reduce from 13.1% to 2%, the company said in an exchange filing.

The transaction fulfilled a commitment made to investors on reducing the pledged holdings, the company said. The promoter group does not plan to reduce more stake in the foreseeable future, it added.

Reddy sold nearly 1.9 million shares, equating to a 1.3% equity stake in Apollo Hospitals, at ₹7,850 apiece. The sale was at a 1% discount over Thursday’s market close price of ₹7,926.50 per share on NSE.

The transaction was valued at ₹1,489 crore. Morgan Stanley India was the sole bookrunner for the deal.

Following the sale, Reddy’s stake in Apollo Hospitals has shrunk from 3.36% on 30 June to 2.06%. Mint reported on Thursday that Reddy was likely to sell a partial stake in the company via one or more deals.

Apollo Hospitals’ share price on Friday recovered from an opening low and was trading up 0.46% at ₹7,963 apiece on NSE intraday.

The stock has gained nearly 10% in the past month. Apollo Hospitals’ market capitalization was ₹1.14 trillion on NSE at market close on Thursday.

Expansion and an IPO in the works Apollo Hospitals is embarking on a massive expansion plan to add 4,300 beds in five years, with an investment of more than ₹7,600 crore. The first phase to add 2,000 beds is underway, the company said in a media release while announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2025-26.

During the first quarter, Apollo Hospitals announced the demerger of its omnichannel pharmacy and digital health business, Apollo HealthCo, into a new entity called Apollo Healthtech, which is planned to be listed in 12-18 months.

Apollo Healthtech is expected to clock revenue of ₹16,000-17,000 crore with margins of 23-24% on its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in FY28, according to the company.