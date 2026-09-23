Apollo’s Atlas Facing $1.1 Billion Potential Hit on Collapse of UK’s MFS

(Bloomberg) -- Vehicles backed by Atlas SP Partners, a structured-credit arm of Apollo Global Management Inc., face a possible loss of as much as £860 million ($1.1 billion) from the collapse of UK mortgage firm Market Financial Solutions Ltd. earlier this year, according to court-appointed administrators.

Two entities that were part of London-based Market Financial Solutions, Amber Bridging Ltd. and Zircon Bridging Ltd., together owe about £970 million to Atlas, according to documents filed with UK Companies House by administrators at insolvency firm AlixPartners.

Atlas may receive anywhere between £107 million and £200 million back, latest estimates filed by the administrators show. While the figures are still provisional and returns could change, they mark one of the first attempts to quantify creditor losses on MFS.

A spokesperson for Atlas didn’t immediately comment.

Atlas was one of the biggest lenders to the web of companies that made up Market Financial Solutions, or MFS, which imploded in February. MFS, which borrowed more than £2 billion from various creditors, said it used the funding to finance short-term real estate loans.

Earlier this year, Atlas’ exposure to MFS also triggered HSBC Holdings Plc to book a $400 million charge, Bloomberg reported. The bank described the writedown as a “fraud-related, secondary, securitization exposure with a financial sponsor in the UK.”

Since MFS landed in a UK form of insolvency, creditors have backed a worldwide freeze on Chief Executive Officer Paresh Raja’s assets and have alleged widespread fraud at the firm.

Avenue Capital Group also lent almost £100 million to Amber Bridging while TPG Inc. provided Zircon Bridging with £44 million. Administrators don’t expect lenders will recover anything on these loans, the documents show.

Spokespeople for Avenue, TPG and Raja declined to comment.

--With assistance from Lucca de Paoli.

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