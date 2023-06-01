Apple achieves milestone as India's largest electronics retailer, raking in record sales at flagship stores2 min read 01 Jun 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Apple's two proprietary stores in India have generated monthly revenues exceeding ₹22-25 crore each, surpassing the highest revenue recorded by any non-Diwali period electronics store in the country.
Months after opening its first retail stores in India, Apple has become the nation's leading electronics retail store in terms of sales. Industry insiders report that Apple's initial two proprietary stores in India have generated monthly revenues exceeding ₹22-25 crore each, surpassing the highest revenue recorded by any non-Diwali period electronics store in the country, reported Economic Times.
