Apple allowing third-party app downloads in EU may help India, too
NEW DELHI : On Tuesday, Apple announced “more flexibility" in terms of enabling app downloads from outside of its proprietary applications marketplace. While the move is selective to a filtered group of apps, and applicable only in the European Union (EU), industry stakeholders said that the move is of great significance, and will set a global precedent in anti-competition and digital markets regulations across the world—including in India.