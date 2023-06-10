Apple, Amazon must face consumer lawsuit over iPhone, iPad prices, says US judge2 min read 10 Jun 2023, 08:45 PM IST
The lawsuit, filed in November, is among several private and government actions challenging Amazon's online price practices.
Apple and Amazon.com must face a consumer antitrust lawsuit in U.S. court accusing them of conspiring to artificially inflate the price of iPhones and iPads sold on Amazon's platform, a federal judge in Seattle ruled on Thursday. In his ruling, US District Judge John Coughenour rejected bids from Apple and Amazon to dismiss the prospective class action on various legal grounds.
