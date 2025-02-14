Apple and Google restore TikTok to mobile app stores
SummaryThe iPhone maker and the search giant had pulled the app to comply with a law that was later paused by President Trump after his inauguration.
Apple and Google were restoring the TikTok app to their mobile app stores Thursday night, weeks after removing it to comply with a U.S. law that required TikTok’s Chinese parent to sell it or shut it down.The iPhone maker decided to restore the app after a letter from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, according to a person familiar with the matter.