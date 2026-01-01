Apple Buys Israeli AI Startup That Interprets Facial Movements

Apple Inc. has acquired Israel-based artificial intelligence startup Q.ai, which develops technology for reading facial movements and understanding silent communication.

The under-the-radar company was co-founded by Aviad Maizels, one of the creators of a startup Apple acquired a decade ago to develop Face ID. The new technology could help Apple enhance audio products and AI features like Siri.

Apple didn’t disclose an acquisition price Thursday, but the deal marks one of the few recent notable takeovers by the iPhone maker. The Financial Times put the valuation at close to $2 billion.

Johny Srouji, who oversees Apple’s custom silicon chips and Israel-based teams, said in a statement to YNet News that “Q is an exceptional company, pioneering new and creative ways to use imaging and machine learning technologies.” He said Apple is “even more excited about what lies ahead.”

The technology from Q.ai can understand silent communication by analyzing the motion of a person’s facial muscles as they are speaking. Investors have included Google Ventures, Spark Capital and Kleiner Perkins, according to the startup’s website.

Technology from Q.ai could also be used to enhance audio in devices like AirPods. Earbuds are expected to become an increasingly powerful AI hardware offering in the coming months and years — with several companies, including OpenAI, exploring new features and designs.

Apple added new AI-enhanced AirPods capabilities last year, including a live-translation mode. The technology could also be useful for applications like FaceTime, smart glasses and headsets.

“We combined advanced machine learning with physics to build something truly deep and unique,” Maizels, who previously founded the Apple-acquired PrimeSense and left Apple a few years ago, said in a statement. “Becoming part of Apple opens extraordinary possibilities to push boundaries and bring these experiences to people everywhere.”

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.