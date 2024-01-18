Apple Changes Its App Store Policy. Critics Call the Moves ‘Outrageous.’

Apple’s new App Store payment policies are stirring outrage among software developers who say the iPhone maker is skirting the intention of a court ruling.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear appeals Tuesday of an antitrust ruling covering the App Store stemming from a legal dispute between Apple and Epic, developer of the popular videogame “Fortnite."

That move prompted Apple to issue new policies that require developers to pay it a 27% commission if they use an alternative payment method, much like the company did in the Netherlands and South Korea in response to legal rulings over related issues in those countries.

With this change, Apple is effectively saying “we refuse to back down," said Fiona M. Scott Morton, a former antitrust official in the Obama administration. “It’s a clear statement by Apple that they intend to fight."

Epic’s chief executive, Tim Sweeney, said on X that his company will contest Apple’s new policies in the Northern California District Court, where a trial judge in 2021 had largely ruled against Epic with the exception of finding that Apple must allow developers to steer customers to payment options within their own apps. Sweeney described the tech giant’s approach to complying with the steering component as an act of “bad faith."

“Once again, Apple has demonstrated that they will stop at nothing to protect the profits they exact on the backs of developers and consumers under their app store monopoly," Spotify said. The music streaming service said the move “is outrageous and flies in the face of the court’s efforts to enable greater competition and user choice."

In a court filing Tuesday, Apple disclosed the new policies and stated that the court had acknowledged that Apple can collect a commission for off-app purchases. Separately, Apple requested that Epic reimburse about $73 million in legal expenses from the legal battle.

Legal experts say it appears that Apple’s changes satisfy the requirements of the District Court’s ruling. “Apple is taking the smallest steps it believes it can under the court’s injunction, which is pretty limited," said Paul Swanson, Denver-based antitrust lawyer at Holland & Hart.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who oversaw the case between Apple and Epic, has previously said she would be watching how Apple complies with her order and could decide at some point to amend her ruling.

“If she concludes Apple is violating it, she still has jurisdiction to clarify or refine the order," Swanson said. “She could say obviously this does nothing to address the conduct I found was unfair in my judgment."

Herb Hovenkamp, an antitrust professor at the University of Pennsylvania Law School, said he thinks it is going to be a heavy lift for Epic to go after Apple again. The court of appeals has already rejected Epic’s claim because of Apple’s lack of market power, he said.

Still, Hovenkamp said, “the whole idea of using the App Store as a bottleneck to lock up sales, rather than keep these things open and competitive, this is a problem that the courts are going to have to confront one way or the other."

Apple’s new fees have drawn sharp criticism from the app-developer community, with opponents arguing the 27% commission the company will now impose on in-app purchases made through alternative payment methods will cost developers and, ultimately consumers, more money.

Developers would also be subject to payment processing fees, which would likely push the total amount paid to well above the 30% cut Apple takes.

“It defeats the entire purpose of allowing competition in the payments space," said Rick VanMeter, executive director of the Coalition for App Fairness, an advocacy group whose more than 70 app-developer members include Epic, Spotify and Match Group. “They’re reaching beyond the App Store to web-based payments, which is new and pretty audacious."

The latest spotlight on Apple comes as the company is under investigation by the Justice Department for a potential antitrust complaint around its business practices. The probe began in 2019 and deals in part with Apple’s policies governing mobile third-party software on its devices, which has been the focus of criticism, The Wall Street Journal has reported.

Apple has been in hot water before over similar types of compliance issues. When the Dutch competition authority ordered Apple to permit alternative payment methods for dating apps in the Netherlands, Apple responded by charging these apps a fee of 27% for using other payment systems. Dutch authorities ended up fining Apple around $55 million, alleging the company failed to comply with its orders.

“Apple believes its solution is fully compliant with Dutch law," Apple’s then Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer said in a letter to the regulator in 2022.

In 2021, legislators in South Korea passed a law requiring Apple and Google to allow alternative payment methods for app developers. Apple responded by telling developers in that country it would charge a 26% commission if they used third-party payment methods. Last year, South Korea’s telecom regulator said it planned to fine Apple and Google a total of $51 million for breaching the country’s regulations.

Apple also faces legal challenges to its locked down App Store policies. In particular, the European Union’s Digital Markets Act will require Apple to permit the so-called sideloading of apps onto its iPhones and iPads outside of the confines of its App Store, including alternative app stores. The European law goes into enforcement in March, and Apple is preparing to meet an early March deadline to comply, the Journal previously reported.

Developers are concerned that the company will make it difficult for sideloading to flourish, similar to the company’s plan to charge 27% to use a third-party payment system. Apple has argued that sideloading could allow malicious actors to access users’ phones and last year it said the EU law would “cripple the privacy and security protections that users have come to expect."

Apple doesn’t break out how much it makes through the App Store, but it is seen by analysts as providing billions in highly-profitable revenue. Last year, app store spending reached $171 billion, according to data.ai, a mobile data and analytics firm.

Meanwhile, demand for Apple’s iPhones has cooled lately. The company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results, released in November, showed Phone sales advanced 2.8%. On a conference call at the time, Apple said it expected overall revenue for the December quarter to be flat compared with the same period a year earlier.