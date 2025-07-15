Apple commits $500 million for rare-earth magnets from US supplier

Apple said it will buy $500 million of rare-earth magnets from MP Materials, expanding its U.S. supply chain at a time when the Trump administration has pressured it to do so.

MP will supply Apple with magnets it produces in a Texas facility and use recycled materials processed at a site MP will build in California. Such magnets go into the iPhone component that buzzes and vibrates to provide tactile feedback, known as a haptic engine. They are also used in audio equipment and microphones inside various Apple products.

MP said magnet shipments are expected to begin in 2027. The companies didn’t specify how long the contract lasts. Apple described it as a “multiyear deal," and MP said in an SEC filing that Apple will make a $200 million prepayment.

President Trump has urged Apple to bring more of its supply chain back to the U.S., posting social media statements that target the company and its CEO, Tim Cook. The company has focused on diversifying its supply chain away from China to other Asian countries, including India and Vietnam, while making smaller investments in the U.S.

Today Apple sources rare-earth magnets from Asia, including from a Chinese supplier called Baotou INST Magnetic New Materials, according to its supplier list. Baotou added a facility in Vietnam in 2023, it said on its website.

In February, Apple announced it would spend $500 billion in the U.S. over four years. Bank of America estimated that most of that spending was already planned but said that the company might have shifted a portion from other destinations to the U.S.

News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, has a commercial agreement to supply news through Apple services.