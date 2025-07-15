Apple commits $500 million for rare-earth magnets from US supplier
Summary
MP Materials will supply Apple with magnets it produces at a Texas facility, expanding Apple’s U.S. supply chain at a time when the Trump administration has pressured Apple to do so.
Apple said it will buy $500 million of rare-earth magnets from MP Materials, expanding its U.S. supply chain at a time when the Trump administration has pressured it to do so.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story