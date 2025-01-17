Apple has been replaced as the highest smartphone seller in China as rivals Vivo and Huawei overtook the US-based company after annual shipments in the country declined to 17% in 2024, the New York Post reported, citing data from research firm Canalys.

2024 reported the highest decline in annual sales in China and a contraction in all four quarters, including a 25% decline in the last quarter.

On Thursday, Apple shares fell by 4%.

Market share in China Smartphone maker Vivo captured a market share of 17% in 2024, while Huawei had a 16% share, followed by Apple with a 15% share.

This dip in Apple shipments highlights how the absence of artificial intelligence features in the latest iPhones sold in China, where ChatGPT is not available are affecting its market share.

"This marks Apple’s worst annual performance in China,” Canalys analyst Toby Zhu told the New York Post.

“Apple’s premium market position faces multiple challenges: Huawei’s continuous flagship releases, the proliferation of domestic foldable phones in high-price segments, and Android brands like Xiaomi and Vivo building consumer loyalty through technological innovations,” he added.

Previously, Apple had four years of consistent growth after US sanctions put Huawei on an entity list in 2019, restricting its access to American technology. Since 2023, Huawei has made a comeback after launching new phones with chipsets made in China. In the fourth quarter, Huawei posted a 24% rise in shipments.

Apple launched rare discounts to boost sales in China. From January 4 to 7, it offered price cuts of up to 500 yuan ($68.50) on its iPhone 16 models on its official website. Similarly, Chinese e-commerce platforms have introduced rare promotions. Alibaba announced discounts of up to 1,000 yuan on the latest iPhone 16 series.