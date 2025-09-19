Apple on track for record quarter as iPhone 17 draws crowds

“Preorders for the iPhone 17 series have been stronger than last year. Overall, early sales are expected to be higher this year, with shipments in the September quarter this year expected to cross 5 million units," said Navkendar Singh, associate vice-president at market researcher, International Data Corporation (IDC) India. “The high interest is being driven by the base version of the new iPhone, the iPhone 17, being a considerable upgrade over previous base models—which is likely drawing users in to upgrade their older devices."