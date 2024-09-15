Apple has a hot new product. It’s a hearing aid. | Company Business News

Apple has a hot new product. It’s a hearing aid.
Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Sep 2024, 04:20 PM IST
SummaryThe world’s most valuable company just turned its top-selling headphones into low-cost hearing aids—and it’s quietly a huge moment.
When the world’s most valuable company held its latest glitzy event this week, Apple offered a peek at its highly anticipated AI tools and the next iPhone.
