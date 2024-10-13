Apple headset stalls, struggles to attract killer apps in first year
Aaron Tilley , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 13 Oct 2024, 06:15 PM IST
SummaryMany of the most successful virtual-reality software developers haven’t built apps for the Vision Pro headset, leading some users to opt out.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Apple’s Vision Pro is struggling to attract major software-makers to develop apps for the device, a challenge that threatens to slow the progress of the company’s biggest new product in a decade.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less