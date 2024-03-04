Apple hit with near $2 billion fine in Europe over music-streaming apps

BRUSSELS—Apple was fined almost $2 billion by European Union regulators for setting what the bloc deems to be unfair rules for developers of music-streaming apps, in what could be a wider battle between the EU’s antitrust watchdog and the tech giant.
The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, said Monday that a yearslong investigation into the iPhone maker’s app-store practices found the company violated the bloc’s antitrust rules by restricting app developers from telling users about alternative ways to subscribe to music-streaming services.
The commission said it ordered Apple to remove the provisions that prevent developers from telling users about other ways to subscribe.
“Apple’s conduct, which lasted for almost ten years, may have led many iOS users to pay significantly higher prices for music streaming subscriptions," the commission said in a statement.
Apple said in a statement that it plans to appeal the decision, which it said was reached “despite the Commission’s failure to uncover any credible evidence of consumer harm."
Monday’s announcement closes a multiyear investigation. The decision comes just days before a new European law targeting the world’s biggest tech companies is set to require Apple to make some of the changes the order outlines.
