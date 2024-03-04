Apple hit with near $2 billion fine in Europe over music-streaming apps

EU fine comes after yearslong probe into the iPhone maker’s app stores practices.

BRUSSELS—Apple was fined almost $2 billion by European Union regulators for setting what the bloc deems to be unfair rules for developers of music-streaming apps, in what could be a wider battle between the EU’s antitrust watchdog and the tech giant. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The European Commission, the EU’s executive body, said Monday that a yearslong investigation into the iPhone maker’s app-store practices found the company violated the bloc’s antitrust rules by restricting app developers from telling users about alternative ways to subscribe to music-streaming services.

The commission said it ordered Apple to remove the provisions that prevent developers from telling users about other ways to subscribe. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Apple’s conduct, which lasted for almost ten years, may have led many iOS users to pay significantly higher prices for music streaming subscriptions," the commission said in a statement.

Apple said in a statement that it plans to appeal the decision, which it said was reached “despite the Commission’s failure to uncover any credible evidence of consumer harm."

Monday’s announcement closes a multiyear investigation. The decision comes just days before a new European law targeting the world’s biggest tech companies is set to require Apple to make some of the changes the order outlines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

